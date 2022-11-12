Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
SpaceX founder and chief engineer Elon Musk reacts at a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020. (Reuters)
A file photo shows Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Reuters)

Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali virtually: CNBC Indonesia

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday.

“He is unable to attend because...there are incidents in the United States and he must be present there,” Arsjad Rasyid, head of the chamber was quoted as saying, adding the Twitter and Tesla CEO would join virtually.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Organizers of the event did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for confirmation.

Read more: Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size