Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali virtually: CNBC Indonesia

Elon Musk will join the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali virtually rather than in person, an official from the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce told CNBC Indonesia on Saturday.

“He is unable to attend because...there are incidents in the United States and he must be present there,” Arsjad Rasyid, head of the chamber was quoted as saying, adding the Twitter and Tesla CEO would join virtually.

Organizers of the event did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for confirmation.

