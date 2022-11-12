Ukraine will make decision on any negotiations with Russia: US’s Blinken
Ukraine would decide on the timing and contents of any negotiation framework with Russia, according to a readout of Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh on Saturday.
Blinken also discussed the United States’ unwavering commitment to assist Ukraine in mitigating the effects of Russia’s attacks on critical infrastructure as winter approaches, including accelerated humanitarian aid.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Secretary (Blinken) reiterated that the timing and contents of any negotiation framework remains Ukraine’s decision,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
The Washington Post reported last week that the Biden administration was privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless President Vladimir Putin is removed from power.
The paper quoted unnamed people familiar with the discussions as saying that the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come.
During Saturday’s meeting, Blinken and Kuleba reaffirmed the importance of renewing an agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, before it expires next Saturday.
According to the United Nations, 10 million tonnes of grain and other foods have been exported from Ukraine under the Black Sea initiative agreed in July, helping to stave off a global food crisis. Russia said on Saturday there was no agreement yet to extend the deal, repeating its insistence on unhindered access to world markets for its own food and fertilizer exports.
Read more:
Graffiti artist Banksy reveals painting in war-torn Ukraine
Russia’s Putin speaks to Iranian President Raisi, with emphasis on deepening ties
-
Russia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine ‘appalling’: BlinkenRussia's use of Iranian drones in Ukraine is “appalling,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday, adding that the United States and allies ... World News
-
US President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host CambodiaUS President Joe Biden on Saturday referred to Cambodia, which is hosting an international summit led by Southeast Asian leaders, as Colombia.“Now ... World News
-
Russia bans entry to 200 US nationals, including Biden’s relatives, press secretaryThe Russian foreign ministry said on Friday it had banned 200 US nationals from entering Russia, including a sister and two brothers of US President ... World News
-
Turkey seeks Ukraine peace talks despite Western actions: President ErdoganTurkey is committed to seeking a peace dialogue between Russia and Ukraine, Turkish media cited President Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying on Saturday, ... World News