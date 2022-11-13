Indonesian president warns against ‘new Cold War’ in Asia

Indonesia assumed the chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Sunday, with Indonesian President Joko Widodo saying that the ten-member bloc should not be a proxy for other powers and must resist allowing geopolitical pressures to create a new Cold War in Asia.

Widodo takes on the leadership at a time of rising tensions as China and the United States compete for influence in the strategically vital region, with governments concerned about being forced to choose sides.

Speaking at a handover ceremony in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh, Widodo said, “ASEAN must become a peaceful region, and an anchor for global stability, consistently uphold international law and not be a proxy to any powers.”

“ASEAN must be a dignified region, uphold the values of humanity and democracy. ASEAN should not let current geopolitical dynamics turn into a new Cold War in our region,” he declared.

Cambodia handed over the chair after a year that will likely be most remembered for its failure to make good on a bold pledge to drive forward a peace initiative in crisis-torn Myanmar.

Nonetheless it was all smiles as Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen passed on the leadership role of the ten-member grouping to Widodo, the transfer symbolized by the handing over of a gavel.

The brief ceremony was held at the end of the annual round of summits between the ASEAN leaders and regional dialogue partners.

