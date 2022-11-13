Musk says Twitter Blue ‘probably’ coming back end of next week
Twitter Blue will probably “come back end of next week,” billionaire owner Elon Musk said in a tweet on Saturday.
Twitter on Friday paused its recently announced $8 blue check subscription service on Friday as fake accounts mushroomed.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The coveted blue check mark was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, famous personalities, journalists and other public figures. But a subscription option, open to anyone prepared to pay, was rolled out earlier this week to help Twitter grow revenue as Musk fights to retain advertisers
Several users reported on Friday that the new subscription option for the blue verification check mark had disappeared, while a source told Reuters the offering has been dropped.
“To combat impersonation, we’ve added an ‘Official’ label to some accounts,” Twitter’s support account - which has the “official" tag - tweeted on Friday.
The label was originally introduced on Wednesday - but “killed” by Musk just hours later.
On Thursday, in his first companywide email, Musk warned that Twitter would not be able to “survive the upcoming economic downturn” if it failed to boost subscription revenue to offset falling advertising income, three people who saw the message told Reuters.
Read more:
Musk to join G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali virtually: CNBC Indonesia
Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quit
-
Twitter reinstates ‘official’ tags after flood of fake accountsTwitter Inc. reinstated “official badges” for high-profile accounts to combat a growing problem of users impersonating major brands. The gray badge ... Technology
-
Musk warns of Twitter bankruptcy as more senior executives quitTwitter’s new owner Elon Musk on Thursday raised the possibility of the social media platform going bankrupt, capping a chaotic day that included a ... Technology
-
Musk starts assembling new cadre of leaders inside TwitterElon Musk, who acquired Twitter Inc. two weeks ago and immediately pushed out almost all of its top executives, has started to assemble a new group of ... Technology