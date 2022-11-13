UK’s Hunt says Thursday’s budget plan likely to show recession ahead
British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the budget plan he is set to announce on Thursday will include forecasts similar to those of the Bank of England (BoE) which warned of a long recession ahead, The Times quoted him as saying on Saturday.
“I think it’s very likely ... the question is not really whether we’re in recession, but what we can do to make it shorter and shallower,” Hunt told the newspaper in an interview.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Hunt is trying to repair Britain’s public finances -- and its tarnished credibility among investors -- in a first budget plan since Rishi Sunak replaced Liz Truss as prime minister with a vow to undo her economic policy mistakes.
Hunt said he would seek to work in cooperation with the BoE to control inflation and the global rise in interest rates, which is adding to the strains on Britain’s economy.
“The number one thing that I can do is help the Bank of England bring down inflation,” he told the newspaper, adding he wanted to give confidence to businesses and households to invest and spend.
“If I can give them certainty that we have a plan to tackle inflation, to bring back stability to the economy then...that will be job done, as far as Thursday is concerned.”
The Times said Hunt was likely to commit only 20 billion pounds ($23.7 billion) to extend the government’s energy bills cap for a further six months after April, a third of its estimated 60 billion-pound cost in its first six months, meaning bills were likely to rise.
But Hunt was also considering a multi-billion-pound package of support to shield pensioners and benefit claimants from higher power bills, the newspaper said.
Read more: UK's Rishi Sunak says tough decisions needed to fix economy
-
UK’s crunch budget plan postponed until November 17: PM’s officeThe UK’s eagerly-awaited budget plan has been postponed until November 17, the office of new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.“The ... World News
-
UK budget think tank IFS warns future PM against major tax cutsBritain’s next prime minister will not have room to make large, permanent tax cuts, the Institute for Fiscal Studies said on Thursday, challenging the ... Economy
-
UK PM Rishi Sunak in new controversy over cabinet picksBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced new questions Saturday over his choice of senior officials after his number two was accused of behaving ... World News
-
Russia-Ukraine conflict accelerates need for clean energy transition: Britain’s SunakThe Russian-Ukrainian conflict has accelerated the need for clean energy transition, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told Al Arabiya at the UN ... Middle East
-
UK PM Sunak says state cannot fix all problems: ReportBritish Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has said people cannot expect the state to “fix everyone’s problems” as he looks to regain public trust by being ... World News
-
UK’s Sunak, Hunt say all Britons will need to pay more tax to fix fiscal black holeAll Britons will have to pay more in tax in coming years to fix the UK’s fiscal black hole, the UK government said on Monday, laying out in stark ... World News
-
UK's Rishi Sunak says tough decisions needed to fix economyNew Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Friday that difficult decisions will have to be taken to get British government borrowing and debt on a ... World News