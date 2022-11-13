US election deniers are biggest losers in Nevada Senate and Secretary of State races
Election deniers lost races in Nevada for US Senate and the state’s top elections office, following similar blows in presidential battlegrounds.
Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Adam Laxalt, who called the 2020 election “rigged” and led former president Donald Trump’s legal efforts to overturn his loss in Nevada. He is all but certain to ask for a recount given how close the race was.
In the race for secretary of state, Cisco Aguilar defeated Jim Marchant, who claimed that US elections have been decided by a global “cabal for years.
Both races dealt with Trump’s baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, with the Democratic campaigns and outside groups spending millions on ads attacking the two Republicans for election denial.
The head of Trump’s 2020 political team in Nevada, Laxalt became the chief architect of his effort to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s win in the state.
Marchant, who lost a congressional race in 2020, falsely claimed that both he and Trump were the victims of a “rigged election” and said that he would not have certified Joe Biden’s win in Nevada if he had been secretary of state at the time.
In January, Marchant said in an interview with a conservative podcaster that election winners in Nevada “have been installed by the deep state and a global cabal since 2006.”
Marchant also led the America First Secretary of State Coalition, which endorsed election deniers in 14 secretary of state races around the country.
