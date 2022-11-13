Theme
US President Joe Biden makes a statement during his visit in Phnom Penh, Cambodia November 13, 2022. (Reuters)
US president Biden says lines of communication to stay open with China

Reuters, Phnom Penh
United States President Joe Biden on Sunday told the East Asia summit that lines of communication with China would stay open, even as the two countries compete, to ensure they do not veer into conflict, according to the White House.

Biden is in Cambodia alongside other world leaders at the ASEAN summit led by Southeast Asian leaders. He is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping this week at the G20 summit in Indonesia’s Bali.

Developing

