US President Joe Biden looks at the Memorial Wall as he is introduced to speak by CIA Director William Burns at CIA Headquarters, July 8, 2022. (Reuters)
CIA director meets Russian counterpart, warns against nuclear weapons in Ukraine

“He is not conducting negotiations of any kind. He is not discussing settlement of the war in Ukraine,” a White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English
CIA Director Bill Burns met with his Russian counterpart on Monday to warn Moscow against using nuclear weapons in its war on Ukraine, according to a White House official.

“He is conveying a message on the consequences of the use of nuclear weapons by Russia and the risks of escalation to strategic stability,” a White House spokesperson said in a statement.

The official said that Burns would also raise the issue of unjustly detained Americans in Russia.

The meeting took place in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

But following recent reports that the US is pushing Ukraine to ease its stance on potential negotiations with Russia over the monthslong war, Washington quickly played down the notion that Burns was trying to make the argument.

“He is not conducting negotiations of any kind. He is not discussing settlement of the war in Ukraine,” the White House official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official added that the US had informed Ukrainian officials of Burns’ trip ahead of time. “We firmly stick to our fundamental principle: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine.”

