China says hopes Xi-Biden meeting at G20 will bring relations with US ‘back on track’
China said on Monday it hopes a meeting between President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia will bring relations “back on track.”
Asked by AFP at a regular press briefing what China’s expectations were from the face-to-face talks in Bali, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said Beijing strived for “mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation” with Washington.
“We hope the US will work together with China, appropriately keep differences in check, promote mutually beneficial cooperation and avoid misunderstandings and misjudgments in order to push US-China relations back on track for healthy and stable development,” she said.
Xi arrived in Bali on Monday afternoon on only his second overseas trip since the pandemic, after a visit to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in September.
Biden earlier said he was hoping to set “guardrails” for relations between the world’s two largest economies as they vie for international primacy.
