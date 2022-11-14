Theme
Migrants who arrived onboard a Border Force rescue boat are escorted by Border Force staff, after having crossed the channel, at Dover harbour in Dover, Britain. (File photo: Reuters)
France, UK sign new deal on jointly thwarting migrant Channel crossings

AFP, Paris
France and the UK on Monday signed a new agreement to work together to stop migrants crossing the Channel to England in small boats, a source of huge bilateral tension.

The deal, signed in Paris by French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and British counterpart Suella Braverman, will see Britain pay France 72.2 million euros ($74.5 million) in 2022-2023 so that French authorities can increase by 40 percent the numbers of its security forces patrolling French northern beaches, the French interior ministry said.

