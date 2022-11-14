Pakistan will be among first to receive G7 ‘Global Shield’ climate funding: Germany
Pakistan, Ghana and Bangladesh will be among the first recipients of funding from a G7 ‘Global Shield’ initiative to provide funding to countries suffering climate disasters, the program announced on Monday at the COP27 summit in Egypt.
The Global Shield, coordinated by G7 president Germany, aims to provide rapid access for climate-vulnerable countries to insurance and disaster protection funding after floods or drought. It is being developed in collaboration with the ‘V20’ group of 58 climate vulnerable economies.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
A statement issued by Germany on Monday listed Bangladesh, Costa Rica, Fiji, Ghana, Pakistan, the Philippines and Senegal
as some of the initial recipients of Global Shield packages.
Those packages would be developed in the coming months, Germany said.
Read more: Pakistan calls for more climate aid after floods turn country into ‘dystopia’
-
Climate disasters put plight of migrants in COP27 focusIssack Hassan lives in a migrant camp in Baidoa city in Somalia - one of more than a million people displaced since January after five successive ... Middle East
-
US President Biden says ‘life of the planet’ at stake in climate crisisPresident Joe Biden told the COP27 conference Friday the “very life of the planet” is at stake in the climate crisis as he gave an assurance that the ... World News
-
Pakistan calls for more climate aid after floods turn country into ‘dystopia’Pakistan will not be satisfied unless UN climate summit negotiators unlock emergency cash for the country to rebuild after this year’s devastating ... World News
-
Young people rethinking parenthood in future due to climate change: UNICEFA global poll by the United Nations’ Children’s Fund (UNICEF) revealed that climate change has made young people across the world reconsider their ... Middle East
-
China offers climate assistance to Taiwan in move to strengthen claim over islandChina has offered Taiwan assistance to combat climate change, Beijing’s top envoy to the COP27 summit in Egypt said, using environmental policy to ... World News
-
UAE, Indonesia unveil Mangrove Alliance for Climate at COP27, launches websiteMariam bint Mohammed Almheiri, UAE Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, announced on Tuesday the launch of the Mangrove Alliance for ... Healthy Living
-
Climate change a 'ticking time bomb' for people in conflict zones: ICRC directorClimate change is devastating vulnerable populations across the globe with those living in conflict situations across the Middle East and wider world ... World News