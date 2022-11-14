Roche Alzheimer’s drug fails in clinical studies

Roche Holding AG said a much-awaited drug for Alzheimer’s disease failed in a pair of large studies, another disappointment in a research field marred with failures.

The experimental medicine, called gantenerumab, didn’t slow clinical decline in people with early Alzheimer’s, Roche said Monday. Neither study met its main research objective.

Hopes rose for Roche’s drug after a similar treatment hit a milestone two months ago, becoming the first product to slow progression of Alzheimer’s in a definitive trial.

However, Roche had cautioned -- especially given the history of failures in the field -- that the success of Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co.’s lecanemab didn’t necessarily mean gantenerumab would also meet its targets.

Like Biogen and Eisai, Roche didn’t release the full study, making comparisons between the two trial results difficult.

The people who got the Roche medicine showed a rate of clinical decline that was 8 percent and 6 percent lower, in the respective trials, than those on placebo -- a result that wasn’t statistically significant. By comparison, lecanemab showed a 27 percent reduction.

Plaque Buildup

Both drugs are antibodies that targets the beta amyloid protein that accumulates in the brain years before symptoms of Alzheimer’s appear. There’s a difference in how they bind to beta amyloid, though, and gantenerumab removed less of the protein in the studies than researchers had expected, Roche said.

“Gantenerumab’s failure is likely due to lower-than-expected levels of beta-amyloid removal,” Peter Welford and Rosie Turner, analysts at Jefferies, wrote in a note.

They had estimated that the drug could generate $6 billion in peak annual sales. But like many investors, they didn’t expect the Roche studies to succeed.

The Swiss drugmaker ran two simultaneous large studies on gantenerumab in an effort to show clearly whether the medicine could help patients.

