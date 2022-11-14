Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets MPs during his party's group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) in Ankara, Turkey on November 2, 2022. (AFP)
Turkish President and leader of the Justice and Development (AK) Party, Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets MPs during his party's group meeting at the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) in Ankara, Turkey on November 2, 2022. (AFP)

Turkey’s Erdogan arrives at G20 in Indonesia after Istanbul blast

AFP, Denpasar, Indonesia
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan touched down in Bali, Indonesia on Monday to attend the G20 summit, hours after his home city of Istanbul was rocked by an explosion that authorities blamed on Kurdish separatists.

Erdogan said before he departed Turkey that the “vile attack” that killed at least six people in the heart of the city had “a smell of terror.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The explosion tore through a busy Istanbul shopping street on Sunday, killing six and wounding dozens.

Police cordoned off an area around Istiklal, where there were dense crowds on Sunday afternoon, and helicopters flew over the city center as sirens sounded.

Turkey’s interior minister accused the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) of responsibility.

The PKK, blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara as well as its Western allies, has kept up a deadly insurgency for Kurdish self-rule in southeastern Turkey since the 1980s.

“The person who planted the bomb has been arrested,” interior minister Suleyman Soylu said in a statement broadcast by the official Anadolu news agency.

Regularly targeted by Turkish military operations, the group is also at the heart of a tussle between Sweden and Turkey, which has been blocking Stockholm's entry into NATO since May, accusing it of leniency towards the PKK.

Read more:

Six dead in Istanbul blast Erdogan says ‘smells like terrorism’

‘Negligence’ to blame for state-run Turkey mine blast that killed 42: Police

Two WWII-era planes collide at Dallas air show: US aviation agency

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size