Kyiv mayor: Two residential buildings hit in missile strike on Ukraine’s capital
Two residential buildings were hit during a Russian missile strike on Kyiv on Tuesday, the mayor of the Ukrainian capital said.
Mayor Vitali Klitschko, citing preliminary information, wrote on the Telegram messaging app that medics were on the scene in central Kyiv and that several missiles had also been shot down.
The blasts followed air raid warnings across Ukraine hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivered a video address to leaders of the Group of 20 nations who are meeting in Bali.
“Russia responds to @Zelenskyy’s powerful speech at #G20 with a new missile attack. Does anyone seriously think that the Kremlin really wants peace? It wants obedience. But at the end of the day, terrorists always lose,” Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, wrote on Twitter.
