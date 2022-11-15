US slams Russia’s missile strikes on Ukraine, will provide more air defense systems

A top US official slammed Russia’s latest missile strikes against Ukraine on Tuesday and doubled down on Washington’s support for Kyiv “for as long as it takes.”

“The United States strongly condemns Russia’s latest missile attacks against Ukraine, which appear to have struck residential buildings in Kyiv and additional sites across the country,” National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said.

World leaders are meeting in Bali this week for the G-20 summit, but Sullivan said it was “not lost on us” that Russia was threatening the lives and livelihoods of people around the world.

Ukrainian officials said Russia launched a barrage of missiles across the country, including in the capital of Kyiv, killing at least one person and leaving much of the area without electricity.

After being forced out, Russia announced last week that it was withdrawing its troops from the southern city of Kherson.

US defense officials have confirmed that they had observed this retreat. However, they have warned that there are still tough battles to be fought.

“These Russian strikes will serve to only deepen the concerns among the G-20 about the destabilizing impact of Putin’s war,” the US national security advisor said.

Sullivan commended the resilience and courage of the Ukrainian people to defend their sovereignty and democracy and said the US would continue to provide Kyiv with the air defense systems and other support needed to defend itself. “We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

Sullivan made a surprise visit to Ukraine earlier this month, where it was reported that he tried to push Ukrainian officials to ease their refusal to negotiate with Russia.

But the US was quick to try to correct the narrative that was being pushed and said it was strictly Ukraine’s decision when and how to negotiate an end to the war with Russia.

