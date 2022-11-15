Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on November 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres attend a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on November 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine’s terms for negotiations ‘unrealistic’: Russia’s Lavrov

AFP, Nusa Dua, Indonesia
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday that Ukraine’s conditions for restarting talks with Moscow were “unrealistic,” speaking at the G20 summit where pressure was mounting on Russia to end the conflict.

“I said again that all problems are with the Ukrainian side, which is categorically refusing negotiations and putting forward conditions that are obviously unrealistic,” Lavrov told reporters, saying he had put forward that position during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy at G20 urges to adopt peace proposal

G20 statement to show ‘most’ members strongly condemn Russia’s Ukraine war

FIFA boss Infantino urges ceasefire in Ukraine for duration of World Cup

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size