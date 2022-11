An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck southwest of the Indonesian island of Sumatra on Wednesday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), EMSC said.

