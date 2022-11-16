Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Indonesian Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar delivers her speech as ministers and members of delegations listen on during the opening session of the G20 Joint Environment and Climate Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, August 31, 2022. (Reuters)
Indonesian Environment and Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar delivers her speech as ministers and members of delegations listen on during the opening session of the G20 Joint Environment and Climate Ministers' Meeting in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, August 31, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)

G20 leaders ‘deplore’ Russian aggression against Ukraine: Joint statement

Reuters, Nusa Dua
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Leaders of the Group of 20 (G20) major economies made a declaration on Wednesday saying they “deplore in the strongest terms” Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The declaration said “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine and stressed it is causing immense human suffering and exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy.”

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It was approved by all members of the G20 bloc, three diplomatic sources told Reuters.

A German delegate said it was adopted without any changes from a draft released on Tuesday.

The declaration said there were “other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.”

International law must be upheld and the threat of the use of nuclear weapons was inadmissible, the leaders said in the declaration, while welcoming the Black Sea grain initiative.

It also said members’ central banks would continue to appropriately calibrate the pace of monetary policy tightening while being mindful of the need to limit “cross-country spillovers.”

Members reaffirmed their commitment to avoid excessive exchange-rate volatility while recognizing that “many currencies have moved significantly” this year.

Read more:

Turkey’s Erdogan arrives at G20 in Indonesia after Istanbul blast

US President Joe Biden holds emergency meeting with global leaders on Poland blasts

Ukraine’s terms for negotiations ‘unrealistic’: Russia’s Lavrov

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size