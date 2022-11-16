Pakistan Taliban kill six police officers in gun ambush in northwest
Six police officers were killed in an ambush in northwest Pakistan on Wednesday, officials said, an assault claimed by the nation’s homegrown Taliban.
The Pakistan Taliban share common lineage with the Afghan Taliban and have staged an increasing number of strikes in the year since Kabul fell into the hands of the hardline extremists.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Gunmen with automatic rifles launched an attack at around 7 am (0200 GMT) on a police vehicle patrolling the village of Shahab Khel, 100 km (60 miles) from the Afghan border.
“All the six policemen were killed” under fire from both sides, Tariqullah Khan, a district official in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, told AFP.
The death toll was confirmed by a second police official.
The Pakistan Taliban -- known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- said the police were “coming for a raid” when they were gunned down.
It said in a statement to AFP its own fighters “managed to reach their base safely” after looting weapons and ammunition.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered his condolences and said on Twitter, “terrorism continues to be one of Pakistan’s foremost problems.”
The TTP were at the height of their power in Pakistan between 2007 and 2009, when they held sway over the Swat valley just 135 km (85 miles) north of Islamabad.
They were pushed into Afghanistan by an army offensive after perpetrating a barbaric schoolhouse bombing that killed nearly 150 students in 2014.
US-led forces hunted Taliban of all stripes in Afghanistan during their two-decade occupation following the 9/11 attacks on the United States.
Analysts say the TTP have found a vital foothold and shelter there since the chaotic US departure and the Afghan Taliban takeover in August 2021.
Read more: Malala Yousafzai visits flood-hit Pakistan on tenth anniversary of Taliban shooting
-
Malala Yousafzai visits flood-hit Pakistan on tenth anniversary of Taliban shootingNobel Peace laureate Malala Yousafzai on Tuesday arrived in her native Pakistan to visit flood victims, 10 years after a Taliban assassination attempt ... World News
-
Taliban, Pakistan forces exchange fire along border, casualties reportedTaliban and Pakistani security forces exchanged fire along the border after Pakistani soldiers tried to erect a military structure on the ... World News
-
Roadside bomb claimed by Pakistan Taliban kills eight in northwestA bomb killed the former head of a pro-government group and seven others in northwestern Pakistan, officials said Wednesday, in an attack claimed by ... World News
-
Pakistan soldiers killed in Taliban clashPakistan’s Taliban accused the military Tuesday of breaking a fragile ceasefire, after the army said five soldiers and at least four militants died in ... World News
-
Taliban accuses Pakistan of allowing US drones to use its airspaceThe Taliban’s acting defense minister on Sunday said Pakistan had allowed American drones to use its airspace to access Afghanistan, a charge Pakistan ... World News
-
Kabul brokers peace talks between Pakistani Taliban and IslamabadThe Afghan Taliban said on Wednesday that they were hosting peace talks between Pakistan officials and a Taliban-inspired militant group that has ... World News
-
Pakistani military says shootout kills two Taliban commandersPakistani security forces killed two local Taliban commanders in a shootout Tuesday in a former militant stronghold in the country’s northwest, the ... World News