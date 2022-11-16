Poland blast caused by missile fired by Ukrainian forces at incoming Russian missile
Initial findings suggest that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, Associated Press reported on Wednesday, citing US officials.
