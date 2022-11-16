Theme
A general view of National Security Bureau as meeting of the security committee is on the way in connection with the missile attack on the territory of Poland. (Reuters)
Poland’s national security council to meet after deadly missile strike

Reuters, Warsaw
Poland’s national security council (BBN) said on Wednesday it will meet again at 1100 GMT amid concerns the Ukraine conflict could spill into neighboring countries after Tuesday’s missile strike that killed two people.

“The BBN is currently analyzing the arrangements made so far with commanders, service chiefs and allies,” BBN head Jacek Siewiera said in a post on Twitter.

The Polish security council had first met on Tuesday night following news of the strike.

NATO member Poland’s president early on Wednesday said the country had no concrete evidence showing who fired the missile, which struck a Polish grain facility some 6 km (4 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

US President Joe Biden said the missile was probably not fired from Russia.

According to US officials, initial findings suggested that the missile that hit Poland was fired by Ukrainian forces at an incoming Russian missile, the Associated Press said.

