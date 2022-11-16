Russia says Polish statements of Russian missiles hitting its territory ‘provocation’

Russia’s Defense Ministry called the Polish statements about Russian missiles falling into its territory near the Ukrainian border a “provocation”, state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday.

The Russian ministry said there were no missile strikes by Russian weapons near the Ukrainian-Polish border that way.

“No strikes were made against targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border by Russian weaponry. The photographs of the wreckage published by the Polish media from the scene of the incident have nothing to do with Russian weapons," the Russian ministry said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, firefighters reported two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

The Associated Press cited a senior US intelligence official as saying the explosion was due to Russian missiles crossing into Poland. However, the Pentagon said it could not yet confirm the report and that it was looking into the matter.

The explosion in Poland coincided with a wave of Russian missile strikes across Ukraine, which left seven million homes without electricity.

NATO member Poland called on Tuesday for emergency meetings of its national security council and cabinet.

