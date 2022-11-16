Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows damages after an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, in this image obtained from social media by Reuters released on November 15, 2022. Image supplied by a third party. (Reuters)
A view shows damages after an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, in this image obtained from social media by Reuters released on November 15, 2022. Image supplied by a third party. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says its strikes on Ukraine were no closer than 35 km from Polish border

Reuters 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that its strikes on Ukraine on November 15 were no closer than 35 km (22 miles) from the Polish border, RIA news agency reported.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

NATO member Poland's president said earlier that Poland had no concrete evidence showing who fired a missile that struck a Polish grain facility some 6 km (4 miles) inside the border with Ukraine and killed two people.

A NATO source said US President Joe Biden had informed G7 and NATO partners that the blast in Poland had been caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

Read more:

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy tells G20 leaders ‘terrorist state among you’

Explainer: What we know about the missile blast in Poland

Hungary’s FM says Poland’s Druzhba pipeline can be restarted soon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size