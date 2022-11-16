Russia says its strikes on Ukraine were no closer than 35 km from Polish border

Russia’s defense ministry said on Wednesday that its strikes on Ukraine on November 15 were no closer than 35 km (22 miles) from the Polish border, RIA news agency reported.

NATO member Poland's president said earlier that Poland had no concrete evidence showing who fired a missile that struck a Polish grain facility some 6 km (4 miles) inside the border with Ukraine and killed two people.



A NATO source said US President Joe Biden had informed G7 and NATO partners that the blast in Poland had been caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile.

