UK deputy PM Raab asks for independent probe into charges about his behavior
British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday that he has requested an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against him.
Raab said he had been notified of two separate complaints, one from when he was Foreign Secretary and one from his previous
tenure as justice minister.
Media reports have said some civil servants who worked for him have complained he was rude, aggressive, and a bully.
“I have written to the prime minister to request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me,” Raab said on Twitter. “I look forward to addressing these complaints.”
I have written to the Prime Minister to request an independent investigation into two formal complaints that have been made against me. I look forward to addressing these complaints, and continuing to serve as Deputy Prime Minister, Justice Secretary, and Lord Chancellor. pic.twitter.com/3lmJR76e6b— Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) November 16, 2022
Raab said he has “never tolerated bullying,” and have always sought to empower teams working in his departments.
