China’s Xi arrives in Thailand for APEC meeting: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Thailand on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said, for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum focused on pandemic recovery and the war in Ukraine.

“In the afternoon of 17 November, (Xi) arrived on a charter flight in Bangkok, Thailand... At the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut (Chan-o-Cha), (Xi) will attend the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok from November 17-19, and also make a state visit to Thailand,” CCTV reported.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:



Biden pleased with US election turnout, says reflects quality of party’s candidates

US President Biden slips up on name of ASEAN summit host Cambodia

Biden appears to believe deceased congresswoman in audience