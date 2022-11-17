China’s Xi arrives in Thailand for APEC meeting: Report

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Thailand on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said, for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum focused on pandemic recovery and the war in Ukraine.
“In the afternoon of 17 November, (Xi) arrived on a charter flight in Bangkok, Thailand... At the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut (Chan-o-Cha), (Xi) will attend the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok from November 17-19, and also make a state visit to Thailand,” CCTV reported.
