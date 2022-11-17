Theme
China's President Xi Jinping arrives for the G20 leaders' summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022. (Reuters)
China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 leaders summit. (Reuters)

China’s Xi arrives in Thailand for APEC meeting: Report

AFP
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Thailand on Thursday, state broadcaster CCTV said, for a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum focused on pandemic recovery and the war in Ukraine.

“In the afternoon of 17 November, (Xi) arrived on a charter flight in Bangkok, Thailand... At the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut (Chan-o-Cha), (Xi) will attend the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok from November 17-19, and also make a state visit to Thailand,” CCTV reported.

