U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 leaders' summit in Bali, Indonesia, November 14, 2022. (Reuters)
China to adopt consensus reached in Xi-Biden talks, ministry says

Reuters, Beijing
China will adopt key consensus measures decided in talks between President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden, the Asian nation's commerce ministry said on Thursday.

Sound and stable development for China and US economic and trade co-operation will benefit both countries and the world, ministry spokesperson Shu Jueting told a regular news conference in the Chinese capital.

Referring to talks held at a summit of the G20 grouping in the Indonesian resort island of Bali, Shu added that both countries should work together and create conditions for economic and trade co-operation.

“We will carefully implement key consensus reached by both leaders and will publish information in time when we have it,”
Shu added.

Read more: China says hopes Xi-Biden meeting at G20 will bring relations with US ‘back on track’

