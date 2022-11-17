Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A view shows damages after an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, in this image obtained from social media by Reuters released on November 15, 2022. Image supplied by a third party. (Reuters)
A view shows damages after an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, in this image obtained from social media by Reuters released on November 15, 2022. Image supplied by a third party. (Reuters)

Russia ‘bears full responsibility’ for blast in Poland: Kyiv

AFP
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine said Thursday that Russia was ultimately responsible for a deadly missile blast in Poland this week, after Washington said it was likely fired by Ukrainian air defense.

“We share the view that Russia bears full responsibility for its missile terror and its consequences on the territory of Ukraine, Poland and Moldova,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter, announcing he had spoken by telephone with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A missile struck the Polish village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border on Tuesday, killing two people, raising fears of an escalation of the conflict.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that the missile was Russian but Kyiv’s allies said the explosion was likely caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile launched to intercept Russian attacks.

Warsaw, Washington and NATO stressed that Moscow was ultimately to blame for attacking Ukraine. The Kremlin said it had “nothing to do with the incident.”

Read more:

Russian strikes hit several cities across Ukraine: Officials

Ukraine likely to get access to site of Russian strike on Poland village: Official

Ukraine says Black Sea grain deal to be extended by 120 days

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size