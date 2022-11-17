Theme
Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. (AP/Alexander Zemlianichenko)
File photo of Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov speaking during an interview with The Associated Press at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, in Moscow, Russia. (AP)

Russia’s media watchdog blocks independent news website Novaya Gazeta

Russia’s media watchdog blocked access to the website of independent news site Novaya Gazeta on Thursday.

Novaya Gazeta suspended publication on its website, social media and in print in March in response to strict new censorship
laws introduced by Russia.

In July, the Roskomnadzor media regulator also blocked the website of a new Novaya Gazeta website that was launched in
Europe by staff affiliated with the newspaper, and in September a court revoked Novaya Gazeta’s media license.

