Russia’s media watchdog blocks independent news website Novaya Gazeta
Russia’s media watchdog blocked access to the website of independent news site Novaya Gazeta on Thursday.
Novaya Gazeta suspended publication on its website, social media and in print in March in response to strict new censorship
laws introduced by Russia.
In July, the Roskomnadzor media regulator also blocked the website of a new Novaya Gazeta website that was launched in
Europe by staff affiliated with the newspaper, and in September a court revoked Novaya Gazeta’s media license.
