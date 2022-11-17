Ukraine says Black Sea grain deal to be extended by 120 days

Ukraine’s infrastructure ministry said on Thursday agreement had been reached to extend the Black Sea grain initiative by 120 days.

“This decision was just taken in Istanbul. The United Nations and Turkey remain guarantors of the Initiative,” it said in a statement.



For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The initial deal reached in July has helped stave off a global food crisis by allowing the export of food and fertilizers from several of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports that had been blockaded by Russia.



“#BlackSeaGrainInitiative will be prolonged for 120 days,” Ukraine’s infrastructure minister Oleksandr Kubrakov wrote on Twitter, calling it “another important step in the global fight against the (global) food crisis.”

UN chief Guterres welcomes deal extension

The United Nations Secretary General said on Thursday he welcomed an agreement by all parties to extend the Black Sea grain deal to facilitate Ukraine’s agricultural exports from its southern Black Sea ports.



“I welcome the agreement by all parties to continue the Black Sea grain initiative to facilitate the safe navigation of export of grain, foodstuffs and fertilizers from Ukraine,” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said in a statement on Thursday.



Gueterres said the UN was also “fully committed to removing the remaining obstacles to exporting food and fertilizers from the Russian Federation” -- a part of the deal Moscow sees as critical.

Read more: Erdogan says he believes Ukraine grain exports through Black Sea will continue