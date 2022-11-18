Peru reports first severe bird-flu outbreak

Peru has reported its first outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza as the disease swept through some wild pelicans, the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) said on Friday.

The type A H5 virus killed 200 pelicans that were found on a beach in the northern province of Paita, WOAH said, citing a report from the Peruvian authorities.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Commonly called bird flu, the disease is often carried by wild birds that can then transmit the virus to poultry flocks.

A wave of cases in Europe and the United States has led to tens of millions of poultry birds being slaughtered, with experts concerned the disease did not subside as previously during the northern hemisphere summer.

Mexico said this week it would start vaccinating birds in high-risk areas after the highly contagious H5N1 strain was first detected in the country last month.

Read more:

UK puts in place restrictions for all bird keepers as avian flu cases rise

More than 13 million poultry birds culled in France due to bird flu