US Vice President Harris to convene leaders meeting over North Korea missile launch

US Vice President Kamala Harris will convene a meeting of world leaders in Bangkok on the sidelines of a regional summit to discuss North Korea's missile launch, a White House official said on Friday.

North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile on Friday that landed just 200 kilometers (130 miles) off Japan. The official said Harris will be joined by top leaders from Australia, Japan, South Korea, Canada and New Zealand at the retreat on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

