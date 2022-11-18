Theme
A woman watches a TV broadcasting a news report, on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul. (Reuters)
A woman watches a TV broadcasting a news report, on North Korea firing a ballistic missile off its east coast, in Seoul. (Reuters)

US ‘strongly condemns’ North Korea’s missile test: White House

AFP, Washington
The United States said Thursday it “strongly condemns” what it called a “test of a long-range ballistic missile” by North Korea, which Japan said may have had the range to hit the US mainland.

“The president has been briefed on the situation and he and his national security team will continue close consultations with allies and partners,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

“This launch is a brazen violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions and needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region,” she said.

