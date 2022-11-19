CBS News halts its Twitter content amid uncertainty over future of platform

CBS News and local CBS-owned stations have paused their presence on Twitter as they continue to monitor the situation at the beleaguered social media company.

In a TV clip, Jonathan Vigliotti, a reporter for the channel, said that CBS News will be suspending its use of Twitter.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

NEW 🚨 CBS News has suspended its activity on Twitter and will no longer post tweets



pic.twitter.com/wvQdxiNvcK — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 19, 2022

The last CBS News tweet was uploaded on November 18, at 03:45 p.m. EST. The CBS News account has not been updated since.

The takeover of Twitter by billionaire Elon Musk earlier this month and the many changes he announced in running Twitter and his warning last week it could go bankrupt have led to speculation about the future of the platform.

On Friday, Musk started a Twitter poll asking followers to vote on whether to reinstate former US President Donald Trump’s account on the platform, with early results showing roughly 60 percent voting yes.

“Vox Populi, Vox Dei,” Musk tweeted, a Latin phrase that roughly means meaning “the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

The poll was open for 24 hours.

In a memo on Friday to remaining employees that was seen by Reuters, Musk asked those who write software code to report to the 10th floor of the Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco by early afternoon.

The billionaire said in a follow-up email: “If possible, I would appreciate it if you could fly to SF to be present in person,” adding he would be at the office until midnight and would return Saturday morning.

He asked employees to email him a summary of what their software code has “achieved” in the past six months, “along with up to 10 screenshots of the most salient lines of code.”

“There will be short, technical interviews that allow me to better understand the Twitter tech stack,” Musk wrote in one of the emails, and asked engineers to report at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The emails came a day after hundreds of Twitter employees were estimated to have decided to leave the social media company following a Thursday deadline from Musk that staffers sign up for “long hours at high intensity.”

The exodus adds to the change and chaos that have marked Musk’s first three weeks as Twitter’s owner. He has fired top management including former CEO Parag Agarwal and senior officials in charge of security and privacy, drawing scrutiny from a regulator.

A White House official also weighed in, saying Twitter should tell Americans how the company was protecting their data.

with Reuters

Read more:

Elon Musk’s all-nighters at Twitter raise concern among Tesla investors

Twitter employees start exiting after Elon Musk’s ultimatum

Musk starts Twitter poll on whether to bring back Trump