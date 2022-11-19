More than 400 children killed in war to date: Ukraine’s prosecutor general

At least 437 Ukrainian children have been killed as a result of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's office said on Saturday.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



More than 837 children have also been injured in a tally officials said was “not final” because they were still verifying information from zones of active fighting, liberated areas and territory still occupied by Russian forces.



The eastern Donetsk region was the most affected, with 423 children killed or injured, the prosecutor’s office said.



The United Nations has said at least 16,295 civilians have been killed since Russia’s February 24 invasion, which Kyiv and Western leaders have denounced as an act of unprovoked aggression.

Advertisement

Moscow denies targeting civilians.

Read more:

FIFA boss Infantino urges ceasefire in Ukraine for duration of World Cup

Qatar in talks with TotalEnergies, Eni for stake in Lebanon gas block

Russian jets conduct ‘unsafe’ Baltic ship overflight: NATO