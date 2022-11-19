Spain sends generators to war-torn Ukraine

Spain said Saturday it had sent 14 new electric generators to war-torn Ukraine, where Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have left many without power or warm water as winter approaches.
On Friday “we dispatched a new package of 14 generators in view of what is proving to be a very harsh and difficult winter in Ukraine,” Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said.
For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Kyiv on Friday appealed to European allies for support, saying nearly half of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure had been disabled and needed repair.
Temperatures have plunged across Ukraine in recent days, with the first snow falling on Thursday.
Madrid last month said it had sent five generators.
Albares said Spain would also dispatch 30 ambulances as well as police reinforcements to help Ukraine investigate possible war crimes on its territory.
Read more:
Poland barring Russia’s Lavrov from regional security talks ‘provocative’: Moscow
-
Russian-installed Kherson authorities say no electricity, water after ‘sabotage’The Russian-installed administration in Ukraine's Kherson region said on Sunday that a number of settlements, including Kherson city had lost water ... World News
-
Ukraine electricity supplies recovering after Russia drone, missile hits: ZelenskyyUkrainian electricity supplies are recovering after concerted Russian attacks on generating plants but emergency blackouts may still be needed, ... World News
-
Spain to send air defense systems to Ukraine: NATO headNATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday Spain was sending four medium-range air defense systems to Ukraine, as Western backers scramble to help ... World News
-
Denmark, Spain PMs pledge more weapons to Ukraine in visit to KyivDenmark and Spain’s prime ministers on Thursday pledged to send more weapons to Ukraine during a trip to Kyiv, where they met President Volodymyr ... World News