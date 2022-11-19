Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the APEC CEO Summit during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand on November 18, 2022. Jack Taylor/Pool via REUTERS
US Vice President Kamala Harris addresses the APEC CEO Summit during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand on November 18, 2022. (Reuters)

US VP Harris met briefly with China’s Xi at APEC: Official

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

US Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said.

“The Vice President noted a key message that President Biden emphasized in his November 14 meeting with President Xi: we must maintain open lines of communication to responsibly manage the competition between our countries,” the official said.

Harris and Xi met at the APEC summit in Thailand.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Iran says it has built hypersonic ballistic missile: Tasnim news agency

US imposes new sanctions over Iran sanctions evasion, targets Chinese firms

US ‘skeptical’ of report Iran has developed hypersonic missile: Pentagon

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size