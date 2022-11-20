Theme
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 77th Session of the UNGA, Sept. 20, 2022. (Reuters)
COP27 fails to deliver plan to ‘drastically reduce emissions’: UN chief

AFP, Sharm el-Sheikh
UN Chief Antonio Guterres said Sunday that the COP27 climate talks had fallen short in pushing for the urgent “drastic” carbon-cutting needed to tackle global warming.

“Our planet is still in the emergency room. We need to drastically reduce emissions now and this is an issue this COP did not address,” Guterres said.

Meanwhile, the EU climate policy Chief Frans Timmermans said on Sunday that the climate deal agreed at COP27 in Egypt is not a sufficient step forward, criticizing the commitment of some countries towards efforts to limit rising temperatures.

“This is the make or break decade, but what we have in front of us is not enough of a step forward for people and planet,” Timmermans told the conference.

“It does not bring enough added efforts for major emitters to increase and accelerate their emissions cuts.”

