Malaysia’s King requests party leaders to name PM, coalition by Monday
Malaysian party leaders have until 2 p.m. on Monday to inform the nation’s monarch their choice of prime minister and coalition, after Saturday’s election produced the country’s first-ever hung parliament.
The king’s decision on the new government and appointment of the prime minister will be final, the national palace said in a statement on Sunday.
Anwar Ibrahim’s Pakatan Harapan coalition got the most parliamentary seats -- 82 of 220 -- in Saturday’s vote, with former premier Muhyiddin Yassin’s Perikatan Nasional not far behind at 73. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Barisan Nasional had 30, as a gamble to hold early elections failed.
A coalition needs 111 seats to form a majority, while by-elections will be held for two constituencies later. In early morning press conferences, Anwar said he has enough support from other allies to cross the threshold, while Muhyiddin said he will be speaking to parties in Borneo to get there.
