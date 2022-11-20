Theme
A view shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on August 30, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says Ukraine shells Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant: TASS

Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has come under Ukrainian shelling but there has been no radiation leak detected, TASS reported on Sunday citing an official from Russian nuclear power operator Rosenergoatom.

Fifteen shells were fired at the plant’s facilities, TASS quoted Rosenergoatom adviser Renat Karchaa as saying.

He said that the shells had been fired near a dry nuclear waste storage facility and a building that houses fresh spent nuclear fuel.

No radioactive emissions have been detected, he added.

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for shelling at the site that has damaged buildings and threatened a nuclear accident.

The facility, which provided about a fifth of Ukraine’s electricity before Russia's February 24 invasion, has been forced to operate on back-up generators a number of times since it was occupied by Russian forces soon after the war began.

