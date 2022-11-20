Third Japanese cabinet minister in a month resigns in blow to PM Kishida
Japan’s internal affairs minister resigned on Sunday in connection with a funding scandal, becoming the third cabinet member to leave in less than a month in a severe blow to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s already shaky support.
Kishida’s approval ratings have sunk after the July assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe revealed deep and longstanding ties between ruling Liberal Democratic Party politicians and the Unification Church, a group that critics say is a cult.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Internal affairs minister Minoru Terada tendered his resignation to Kishida after media reports the premier was preparing to sack him. Kishida’s office could not be reached for comment on those reports.
Terada, under fire for several funding scandals, has acknowledged that one of his support groups had submitted funding documentation ostensibly signed by a dead person.
Kishida said he had accepted Terada’s resignation in order to prioritize parliamentary debate, including discussions on a second extra budget for the fiscal year ending in March.
Asked about the fact that three ministers have resigned since October 24, Kishida said he would like to apologize.
“I feel a heavy responsibility,” he told reporters, addingthat he planned to formally name Terada’s successor early on
Monday. He is likely to nominate Takeaki Matsumoto, a former foreign minister, NHK public television said.
Terada’s departure could further weaken the embattled premier, whose support ratings have remained below 30 percent in several recent opinion polls, a level that may make it difficult for him to carry out his political agenda.
After leading the LDP to an election victory days after Abe was gunned down on the campaign trail, Kishida had been widely
expected to enjoy a “golden three years” with no national elections required until 2025.
Abe’s suspected killer said his mother was bankrupted by the Unification Church and blamed Abe for promoting it. The LDP has
acknowledged many lawmakers have ties to the church but that there is no organizational link to the party.
A vast majority of voters also disapproved of Kishida’s decision to hold a state funeral for Abe, which took place at the end of September.
Economic revitalization minister Daishiro Yamagiwa resigned on October 24 due to his ties to the religious group, and Kishida
came under fire for what voters saw as his delayed and clumsy handling of the situation.
Further damage came from the resignation of justice minister Yasuhiro Hanashi in mid-November for comments seen as making
light of his work responsibilities, specifically signing off on executions.
Hanashi and Terada’s resignations are likely to be especially painful because they were members of Kishida’s faction in the LDP.
Read more: Japan’s PM Kishida ditches minister over ‘careless’ remarks
-
Japan’s PM Kishida ditches minister over ‘careless’ remarksJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delayed his departure Friday to Southeast Asia’s three upcoming summits in order to sack and find a replacement ... World News
-
Japan PM Kishida pledges to boost military capacityPrime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Sunday to beef up Japan’s naval and military capacity, warning that nations must prepare to face ... World News
-
US’s Harris, Japan’s Kishida condemn China’s actions in Taiwan StraitUS Vice President Kamala Harris reaffirmed Washington’s commitment to Japan’s defense during a meeting on Monday with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in ... World News
-
Japan’s Prime Minister Kishida says he is willing to meet North Korean leader KimJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday renewed his offer to meet North Korea’s reclusive leader Kim Jong Un, as tensions simmer over ... World News
-
Japan’s Kishida faces showdown over costly state funeral plans for Shinzo AbeJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida headed into a showdown with opposition lawmakers on Thursday over plans for a state funeral for Shinzo Abe, one ... World News
-
Japan’s Kishida reshuffles cabinet, replaces Abe’s brother, as approval ratings slideJapan’s prime minister reshuffled his cabinet Wednesday after a slump in approval ratings, replacing the brother of assassinated ex-leader Shinzo Abe ... World News
-
Japan’s Kishida says will never again wage war; ministers visit controversial shrineJapanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged to never again wage war on the anniversary of Japan’s World War Two surrender, while members of his ... World News