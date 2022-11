One Turkish soldier and two police were wounded as result of a rocket fired at Turkey's Syrian border province of Kilis on Sunday, state-owned Anadolu Agency reported.

Anadolu said the rocket hit an area near a border gate but did not elaborate further. Earlier, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said they would retaliate against Turkish air strikes on Sunday.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Developing.