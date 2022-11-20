Theme
US Vice President Kamala Harris greets China’s President Xi Jinping before the APEC Leaders’ Retreat in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 19, 2022. (Reuters)
US doesn’t seek conflict with China, welcomes competition: VP Kamala Harris

Reuters, Bangkok
US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday she had told China’s President Xi Jinping that Washington does not seek confrontation with China but welcomes competition.

“We welcome competition but we do not see conflict, we do not seek confrontation,” Harris told a news conference at the US ambassador’s residence in Bangkok, ending an Asia trip that included meeting the Chinese leader.

Harris said she also reiterated to Xi a message from President Joe Biden that “we intend to keep open lines of communication available because ... it is in the best interest of the globe and each nation.”

Read more: China to adopt consensus reached in Xi-Biden talks, ministry says

