US doesn’t seek conflict with China, welcomes competition: VP Kamala Harris
US Vice President Kamala Harris said on Sunday she had told China’s President Xi Jinping that Washington does not seek confrontation with China but welcomes competition.
“We welcome competition but we do not see conflict, we do not seek confrontation,” Harris told a news conference at the US ambassador’s residence in Bangkok, ending an Asia trip that included meeting the Chinese leader.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Harris said she also reiterated to Xi a message from President Joe Biden that “we intend to keep open lines of communication available because ... it is in the best interest of the globe and each nation.”
Read more: China to adopt consensus reached in Xi-Biden talks, ministry says
-
China says it is open to meeting with US defense secretaryChina said on Sunday it is open to a meeting with the US defense secretary on the sidelines of a regional security forum in Cambodia this week, in a ... World News
-
US VP Harris met briefly with China’s Xi at APEC: OfficialUS Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday met briefly with Chinese President Xi Jinping, a White House official said.“The Vice President noted a key ... World News
-
China to adopt consensus reached in Xi-Biden talks, ministry saysChina will adopt key consensus measures decided in talks between President Xi Jinping and US counterpart Joe Biden, the Asian nation's commerce ... World News
-
China says hopes Xi-Biden meeting at G20 will bring relations with US ‘back on track’China said on Monday it hopes a meeting between President Xi Jinping and his American counterpart Joe Biden ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia will ... World News