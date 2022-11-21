Blast in Afghan capital kills two

Two people were killed in an explosion that struck a car in the Afghan capital Kabul on Monday, police said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“Two have been killed due to a blast in a Corolla-type car...The identity of those killed is not clear yet,” said Khalid Zadran, spokesperson for Kabul’s Taliban-run police.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the blast on Monday evening. Several attacks have taken place on civilian and Taliban administration targets in Afghanistan in recent months, some of which have been claimed by ISIS militants.

Read more:

Ten killed, 30 wounded in gas cylinder explosion in north Iraq

Six dead in Istanbul blast Erdogan says ‘smells like terrorism’

At least eight killed, more than 20 wounded in explosion in Baghdad