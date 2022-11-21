No talk of new round of mobilization to fight in Ukraine: Kremlin
The Kremlin on Monday said it was not discussing calling up more Russian soldiers to fight in Ukraine through a second round of mobilization.
Russia called up more than 300,000 reservists to support what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine in a controversial mobilization drive launched in September.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The move prompted hundreds of thousands of Russian men to flee the country to avoid being conscripted, and sparked the
largest anti-Kremlin protests across the country since Moscow sent in its troops in February.
President Vladimir Putin said he had ended the mobilization drive at the end of October, but has not revoked an official decree which provides the legal basis for the draft -- a decision which has caused concern among some who say the Kremlin is keeping its options open for a future round of call-ups.
Asked by reporters if Russia was planning a new round of mobilization, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “I can’t speak for the defense ministry, but there are no discussions in the Kremlin about this.”
Read more: UN warns attack on Ukraine’s nuclear plant ‘playing with fire’
-
UN warns attack on Ukraine’s nuclear plant ‘playing with fire’The head of the UN nuclear watchdog has warned that whoever fired artillery at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was “playing with fire” as ... World News
-
Ukraine, Russia trade blame over shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantKyiv and Moscow on Sunday traded accusations of shelling on the territory of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant that Russia controls in southern ... World News
-
Ukraine probes videos over Russian claims of prisoner executionsThe Ukrainian army said Saturday it was checking the authenticity of footage that Moscow says proves Kyiv executed several surrendering Russian ... World News
-
Russia trying to exhaust Ukraine’s air defenses: Pentagon officialRussia’s surge in missile strikes in Ukraine is partly designed to exhaust Kyiv’s supplies of air defenses and finally achieve dominance of the skies ... World News
-
PM Rishi Sunak says UK will support Kyiv ‘until Ukraine has won’British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday vowed his country would stand by Kyiv’s side “until Ukraine has won” during a visit to the Ukrainian ... World News
-
Spain sends generators to war-torn UkraineSpain said Saturday it had sent 14 new electric generators to war-torn Ukraine, where Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have left many without ... World News
-
Manama Dialogue highlights Iran’s involvement in Russia-Ukraine war, Tehran protestsThe Manama Dialogue, a forum hosting government officials and decision makers, saw wide ranging discussions from the deadly anti-regime protests in ... Gulf
-
More than 400 children killed in war to date: Ukraine’s prosecutor generalAt least 437 Ukrainian children have been killed as a result of Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General's office said on Saturday.For the ... World News