Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This handout photograph taken and released by the Kazakhstan's Presidential Press Service on November 20, 2022 shows incumbent Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaking at a polling station during the country's presidential elections in Astana. (AFP)
This handout photograph taken and released by the Kazakhstan's Presidential Press Service on November 20, 2022 shows incumbent Kazakh president Kassym-Jomart Tokayev speaking at a polling station during the country's presidential elections in Astana. (AFP)

Preliminary results show Tokayev set to win Kazakhstan presidential election

AFP, Kazakhstan
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Kazakhstan’s incumbent leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appeared to be heading for a landslide victory in a snap presidential election in Central Asia’s largest country, according to preliminary results published Monday.

The 69-year-old, who came to power in 2019, received 81.31 percent of the vote in Sunday’s election, said the oil-rich nation’s electoral commission.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

None of the five other candidates scored double digits in the vote, while 5.8 percent of voters cast their ballot against all candidates.

Rich in natural resources and located at the crossroads of important trade routes, Kazakhstan sank into chaos during protests over high living costs in January, which left 238 dead.

Sunday’s election was a chance for Tokayev to consolidate his grip on power.

Hoping to turn over a new leaf after a turbulent year, Tokayev had said he was seeking a “new mandate of trust from the people” in this election.

Read more:

EU chief calls for closer ties to central Asia in Kazakhstan visit

Kazakhstan signs deal to make hydrogen at a $50 billion-plant

Ukraine removes ambassador to Kazakhstan after row with Moscow

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size