India removes COVID-era self-declaration form ‘Air Suvidha’ for inbound travelers

International travelers flying into India are no longer required to submit the COVID-era self-declaration form ‘Air Suvidha’ detailing vaccinations and travel history.

The announcement was made by India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation, in a circular issued on Monday, with the rule going into effect on Tuesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“The present guidelines are being revised in light of sustained declining COVID-19 trajectory and significant advances being made in COVID-19 vaccination coverage both globally as well as in India,” the government circular said.

As per the amended rules, passengers showing symptoms of COVID-19 during travel can be isolated, including wearing a mask, and physical segregation from other travelers before being taken for medical examination.

De-boarding at the destination requires social distancing, as followed currently, while thermal screening will also continue at various points of entry.

“All travelers should preferably be fully vaccinated as per the approved primary schedule of vaccination against COVID-19 in their country,” the circular added.

The mandatory form was introduced in August 2020 to enable contact tracing.

Within 48 hours of the journey, anyone traveling to India would have to supply vaccination information, PCR test results, their place of residence, travel history, and other important contact information to facilitate a trace-and-quarantine in case of contact with a COVID-positive individual.

The move adds to various degradations of COVID-19 protocols, further simplifying travel into the South Asian country.

It comes as 64.5 percent of the world’s population has been fully vaccinated. India currently has 6,209 reported active COVID-19 cases.

Read more:

Dubai airport DXB raises 2022 passenger forecast to 64.3 million

Emirates, flydubai and Etihad passengers no longer required to wear face masks