Malaysia’s Muhyiddin declines king’s request to cooperate with Anwar on unity govt

Malaysia’s former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he declined a request from the country’s king to form a unity government with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.



Anwar and ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin both met with King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday after neither were able to secure enough seats for a parliamentary majority, leaving it up to the monarch to decide on a PM appointment.

