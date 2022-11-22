Theme
Malaysian former Prime Minister and Perikatan Nasional Chairman Muhyiddin Yassin waves as he leaves after Malaysia's 15th general election in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on November 22, 2022. (Reuters)
Malaysia’s Muhyiddin declines king’s request to cooperate with Anwar on unity govt

Reuters, Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia’s former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he declined a request from the country’s king to form a unity government with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar and ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin both met with King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday after neither were able to secure enough seats for a parliamentary majority, leaving it up to the monarch to decide on a PM appointment.

Anwar and ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin both met with King Al-Sultan Abdullah after the incumbent ruling coalition decided it would form the opposition, leaving it up to the monarch to decide on a PM appointment.

