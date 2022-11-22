Malaysia’s Muhyiddin declines king’s request to cooperate with Anwar on unity govt
Malaysia’s former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he declined a request from the country’s king to form a unity government with opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.
Anwar and ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin both met with King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday after neither were able to secure enough seats for a parliamentary majority, leaving it up to the monarch to decide on a PM appointment.
Anwar and ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin both met with King Al-Sultan Abdullah after the incumbent ruling coalition decided it would form the opposition, leaving it up to the monarch to decide on a PM appointment.
