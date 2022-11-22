No question about forming a minority government: Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim
Malaysia’s king needs more time to make a decision on who to appoint as the country’s next prime minister, opposition figure Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday after an audience at the palace.
For now there is no question about forming a minority government, he added.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Anwar and ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin both met with King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday after the incumbent ruling coalition decided it would form the opposition, leaving it up to the monarch to decide on a PM appointment.
Read more: Malaysia’s king calls Anwar and Muhyiddin for audience after poll impasse: Palace
-
Malaysia’s king calls Anwar and Muhyiddin for audience after poll impasse: PalaceMalaysia's King Al-Sultan Abdullah called on Tuesday the two main contenders to be prime minister -- opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim and former ... World News
-
Malaysia’s Muhyiddin gains backing for PM bid after indecisive electionMalaysia’s former premier Muhyiddin Yassin secured backing from two political blocs on Sunday as he sought to form a new government after a general ... World News
-
Malaysia’s King requests party leaders to name PM, coalition by MondayMalaysian party leaders have until 2 p.m. on Monday to inform the nation’s monarch their choice of prime minister and coalition, after Saturday’s ... World News
-
Malaysia faces hung parliament for first time after close election raceMalaysia was facing a hung parliament for the first time in its history as support for a conservative Islamic alliance prevented major coalitions from ... World News