Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim gestures as he leaves his office in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, on November 22, 2022. (Reuters)
No question about forming a minority government: Malaysia’s Anwar Ibrahim

Reuters, Kuala Lumpur
Malaysia’s king needs more time to make a decision on who to appoint as the country’s next prime minister, opposition figure Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday after an audience at the palace.

For now there is no question about forming a minority government, he added.

Anwar and ex-premier Muhyiddin Yassin both met with King Al-Sultan Abdullah on Tuesday after the incumbent ruling coalition decided it would form the opposition, leaving it up to the monarch to decide on a PM appointment.

Read more: Malaysia’s king calls Anwar and Muhyiddin for audience after poll impasse: Palace

