Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Thai military personnel guards convenience stores damaged after an attack, in Cho-airong district in southern Thailand's Narathiwat province, on August 17, 2022. Several arsons and explosions rocked multiple locations in Thailand's three southernmost provinces in the night of August 16 and 17, 2022. (Photo by Madaree TOHLALA / AFP
Thai military personnel guards convenience stores damaged after an attack, in Cho-airong district in southern Thailand's Narathiwat province, on August 17, 2022. Several arsons and explosions rocked multiple locations in Thailand's three southernmost provinces in the night of August 16 and 17, 2022. (AFP)

One dead, several injured after explosion in police compound in Thailand: Police

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

At least one person was killed when a car bomb exploded inside a police compound in southern Thailand on Tuesday, a police official said.

“It was a car bomb. We are still clearing the area and the number of injured could increase,” said Lieutenant Colonel Niti Suksan, deputy police commissioner of Narathiwat province, adding that one police officer was killed.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

At least 29 people were treated at hospital for injuries, among them police officers and civilians, said Pornprasit Jantra, director of the Narathiwat Rajanagarindra hospital.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Images on social media showed black smoke billowing from a car on fire inside a low-rise compound and police diverting traffic away. Reuters could not independently verify the images.

Provinces in southern Thailand along the border with Malaysia have seen a decades-long, low-level insurgency, in which the Thai government has battled shadowy groups seeking independence for the predominantly Muslim provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and parts of Songkhla.

Explosions and fires ripped through at least 17 locations in southern Thailand in August, in what appeared to be multiple coordinated attacks that injured seven people.

More than 7,300 people have been killed in the conflict since 2004, according to the Deep South Watch group, which monitors the violence. Peace talks that began in 2013 have faced repeated disruptions.

Read more:

With return of foreign tourists, Thai economy headed for healthy growth

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince meets Thai King, Prime Minister on APEC sidelines

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size