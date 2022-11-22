Strong earthquake hits Solomon Islands

A strong 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck the Solomon Islands on Tuesday, with eyewitnesses reporting violent shaking that hurled televisions and other items to the ground.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

A tsunami warning was issued for an area of the Solomons coast within 300 kilometers (185 miles) of the epicenter.

“This was a big one,” Joy Nisha, a receptionist with the Heritage Park Hotel in the capital Honiara, told AFP. “Some of the things in the hotel fell. Everyone seems OK, but panicky.”

An AFP reporter in the capital said the shaking lasted for around 20 seconds.

Power was out in some areas of the city and people were leaving their offices and fleeing to higher ground.

The USGS revised the earthquake's magnitude down from an initial 7.3.

Read more:



Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince leaves Indonesia after G20 summit



G20 agrees to pursue bids to limit temperature rise to 1.5C, in boost to COP27 talks



G20 leaders ‘deplore’ Russian aggression against Ukraine: Joint statement